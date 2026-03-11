CNN’s LARRY MADOWO raises concerns as Tanzanian billionaire and RUTO’s friend, ROSTAM AZIZI, acquires Nation Media Group from the Aga Khan







Wednesday, March 11, 2026 - CNN international correspondent and Kenyan journalist, Larry Madowo, has voiced concern following Tanzanian businessman and former politician, Rostam Azizi’s acquisition of Nation Media Group (NMG).

Azizi has bought out the Aga Khan’s entire 54.08% stake, making him the majority shareholder in what analysts describe as East Africa’s biggest media deal in decades.

The value of the transaction has not been disclosed.

Madowo, a former employee of NMG, reflected on the company’s history of editorial independence, noting that this shifted over time due to what he termed the Aga Khan’s “distance and benign neglect.”

He warned that ownership by a businessman with active political interests could compromise the group’s independence.

“Tanzania doesn’t have a great history of media freedom. I hope I’m proven wrong by Azizi’s commitment to keeping NMG independent despite his various business interests,” Madowo stated.

Azizi is known to be close to both Kenyan President William Ruto and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

His growing influence in Kenya has raised speculation, with some analysts suggesting that he may be acting as a proxy for political interests.

In 2023, President Ruto launched construction of Azizi’s $130 million LPG plant in Mombasa under Taifa Gas Group, a venture in which Ruto is reported to hold a significant stake.

The development has sparked debate, with critics suggesting the acquisition could be part of a broader strategy to shape media narratives ahead of Kenya’s 2027 elections.

NMG has historically been one of the country’s most influential media houses, often spotlighting government shortcomings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST