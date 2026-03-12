This viral tweet mocking Bomet Woman Rep LINET TOTO’s transformation has caused a buzz online? Netizens can be ruthless (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - An X user has caused a buzz online after using an AI‑generated photo of Bomet Woman Rep Linet Chepkorir, popularly known as Toto, to illustrate how marriage supposedly changes people.

The side‑by‑side images show a couple “one year in marriage” versus “six years in marriage,” with the man depicted as lean before gaining a pot belly, and the supposed woman rep shifting from petite to plum.

Since her shock election victory in 2022, Toto’s evolving look has become fodder for trolls.

While the post has drawn laughs and thousands of reactions, critics argue it unfairly reduces her political journey to a meme, targeting her body rather than her achievements.

