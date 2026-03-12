Meet RAPHAEL TUJU’s ex wife, RUTH AKINYI - He divorced her after busting her having MECHI with his bodyguard in his lavish Karen home (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - The saga of former Cabinet Secretary and Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju, and his ex‑wife, Ruth Akinyi, remains one of Kenya’s most talked‑about scandals.

Once enjoying a glamorous life in Karen, Ruth’s fortunes changed dramatically after Tuju accused her of an affair with his bodyguard, Tony Ogunda.

The revelation tore apart their marriage and thrust both into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.

Ogunda’s mysterious death in 2013 only deepened the intrigue.

Found lifeless in his rented house in Nairobi, a postmortem revealed blunt head trauma and internal bleeding, sparking speculation of foul play.

Ogunda’s death came just days after appearing in court in connection with Tuju’s divorce case.

His demise, coupled with the affair allegations, cemented the scandal as one of the most sensational in Kenyan political circles.

Today, Ruth runs a kibandaski in Eastlands, selling chapati and matumbo - a stark contrast to her former lavish lifestyle.

Meanwhile, Tuju himself faces a desperate battle to save his Karen property after being served with eviction notices over a staggering Ksh 2 billion loan tied to a collapsed hotel venture.





