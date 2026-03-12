Meet RAPHAEL TUJU’s ex wife, RUTH AKINYI - He divorced her after busting her having MECHI with his bodyguard in his lavish Karen home (PHOTOs)

Thursday, March 12,
2026 - The saga of former Cabinet Secretary and Rarieda MP, Raphael Tuju,
and his ex‑wife, Ruth Akinyi, remains one of Kenya’s most talked‑about
scandals.
Once enjoying a glamorous life in Karen, Ruth’s fortunes
changed dramatically after Tuju accused her of an affair with his bodyguard,
Tony Ogunda.
The revelation tore apart their marriage and thrust both
into the limelight for all the wrong reasons.
Ogunda’s mysterious death in 2013 only deepened the
intrigue.
Found lifeless in his rented house in Nairobi, a postmortem
revealed blunt head trauma and internal bleeding, sparking speculation of foul
play.
Ogunda’s death came just days after appearing in court in
connection with Tuju’s divorce case.
His demise, coupled with the affair allegations, cemented
the scandal as one of the most sensational in Kenyan political circles.
Today, Ruth runs a kibandaski in Eastlands, selling
chapati and matumbo - a stark contrast to her former lavish lifestyle.
Meanwhile, Tuju himself faces a desperate battle to save his Karen property after being served with eviction notices over a staggering Ksh 2 billion loan tied to a collapsed hotel venture.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments