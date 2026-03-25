This VIDEO of well-endowed Wazungu Slay Queens going wild in a Nganya during a road trip in Kenya has left men salivating (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - Nairobi’s vibrant matatu culture is fast emerging as a tourism attraction, thanks to a viral video of young foreigners turning a popular matatu into a “party bus.”

In the clip that has sparked mixed reactions online, a group of Wazungu Slay Queens hired a pimped‑up matatu for a road trip adventure.

With booming music and flashing lights, they danced wildly inside the bus, creating an atmosphere that looked more like a high‑end Nairobi nightclub than a ride on the highway.

The video has not only entertained Kenyans but also put the city’s matatu culture on the global map.

While locals see it as everyday transport, these tourists embraced it as a unique cultural experience.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some praised the tourists for celebrating Kenya’s creativity, while others joked that matatus have always been “mobile clubs” for Nairobians.

Watch the video>>> below

Ni mbaya pic.twitter.com/8ufgqpxtrv — Urban Wheels Media 📺 (@urban_wheezc) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST