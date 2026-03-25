LUO Genes On Display! Video of LUO slay queens flaunting their jaw-dropping curves in figure-hugging outfits leaves men drooling! (WATCH)

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A viral video of three Luo ladies dressed to impress has set social media ablaze.
In the clip, the trio is seen vibing to a popular benga tune,
their figure‑hugging outfits perfectly accentuating their curves and hour‑glass
physiques.
Their infectious energy, radiant smiles and confident moves
have left viewers captivated.
The video has sparked a flurry of reactions with netizens
praising the ladies as a “perfect showcase of Luo genes.”
Others joked that the trio was like a multiple‑choice
question where every option looks correct.
Watch the video>>> below
Pick One and Marry her🤭 pic.twitter.com/yXqncuWUaM— Galaxy TV Jikonkone (@GalaxyTVUg) March 24, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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