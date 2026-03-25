LUO Genes On Display! Video of LUO slay queens flaunting their jaw-dropping curves in figure-hugging outfits leaves men drooling! (WATCH)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A viral video of three Luo ladies dressed to impress has set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the trio is seen vibing to a popular benga tune, their figure‑hugging outfits perfectly accentuating their curves and hour‑glass physiques.

Their infectious energy, radiant smiles and confident moves have left viewers captivated.

The video has sparked a flurry of reactions with netizens praising the ladies as a “perfect showcase of Luo genes.”

Others joked that the trio was like a multiple‑choice question where every option looks correct.

Watch the video>>> below

Pick One and Marry her🤭 pic.twitter.com/yXqncuWUaM — Galaxy TV Jikonkone (@GalaxyTVUg) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST