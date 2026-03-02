This newly-wed couple is trending for obvious reasons - Love is a beautiful thing (PHOTOs)

Monday, 2 March 2026 - These photos of a newlywed couple have gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions across social media.
The images show a bride who
is noticeably taller and visibly more cheerful than her groom, creating a
striking contrast that has left talking.
Renowned Kenyan IT guru
George Njoroge added to the fun when he shared the photos on X, writing:
“Guys, my uncle Hezekiah
Githendu has finally left the bachelor’s WhatsApp group. Got married—type
CONGRATULATIONS before he changes his mind.”
The viral moment is a
reminder that love knows no boundaries - whether in
height, personality or appearance.
Clearly, love is a beautiful thing!
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments