This newly-wed couple is trending for obvious reasons - Love is a beautiful thing (PHOTOs)







Monday, 2 March 2026 - These photos of a newlywed couple have gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions across social media.

The images show a bride who is noticeably taller and visibly more cheerful than her groom, creating a striking contrast that has left talking.

Renowned Kenyan IT guru George Njoroge added to the fun when he shared the photos on X, writing:

“Guys, my uncle Hezekiah Githendu has finally left the bachelor’s WhatsApp group. Got married—type CONGRATULATIONS before he changes his mind.”

The viral moment is a reminder that love knows no boundaries - whether in height, personality or appearance.

Clearly, love is a beautiful thing!

The Kenyan DAILY POST