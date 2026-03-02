EXPOSED! This LADY EUNICE NYAMBURA relocated to US after conning several people Ksh 5 million - She allegedly works in hospital in Washington (PHOTOs)







Monday, 02 March 2026 - A popular Kenyan X personality has exposed a Kikuyu woman alleged to have conned unsuspecting people out of Ksh 5 million before relocating to the United States.

Sharing her photos online, the netizen claimed:

“This woman, she is called Eunice Nyambura. She owes us 5 million Kenyan shillings. She ran away with a lot of money of others. She works in Washington at a certain hospital. Let’s play the game she wants.”

When confronted over the allegations, Nyambura reportedly responded with a dismissive message:

“Before I block you, this is what you should know. Learn to mind your business.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST