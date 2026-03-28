This hilarious AI-generated VIDEO of GLADYS WANGA sharing a light moment with President RUTO will leave you in stitches - Kenyans are ungovernable (WATCH)







Friday, March 27, 2026 – A creative netizen has sparked laughter online with a hilarious AI‑generated video featuring President William Ruto and Homa Bay Governor, Gladys Wanga.

Shared widely on TikTok, the clip shows Wanga jokingly telling Ruto, “Shida ya bedsitter ni kushinda kwa kitanda kama ward,” before the two burst into laughter.

The lighthearted moment has quickly gone viral, with many Kenyans amused by the creativity.

Ruto and Wanga have been working closely since ODM entered a political pact with UDA under the broad‑based Government arrangement.

Meanwhile, chatter in political circles suggests Wanga may be angling for a running mate position if the ODM-UDA partnership continues into the 2027 elections.

For now, the hilarious video has given Kenyans a reason to smile.

Watch the video>>> below

CONFIRMED:Tiktokers are Cooking Ruto And Gladys wanga Like Muthokoi ,It Seems to me Tiktok is where the Revolution is Happening. pic.twitter.com/aQ2BvzItZn — Heisenberg (@DrJuma_M) March 26, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST