US
UK
Canada
Belgium
Australia
Denmark
Malaysia
South Africa
Nigeria
Kenya
Ghana
Blog
TV
Business
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
LIFESTYLE
JOBS
Home
Photos
“They Must Be Sharing the Same Tailor” - Netizens roast OBURU ODINGA and the Russian Ambassador to Kenya over poor suit choices (PHOTOs)
“They Must Be Sharing the Same Tailor” - Netizens roast OBURU ODINGA and the Russian Ambassador to Kenya over poor suit choices (PHOTOs)
Tags
Editorial
Forum
Photos
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
Caught in 4K! Concerns as young LADIES openly parade themselves in Githurai 45, selling ‘MECHI’ in a residential estate as RUTO’s economy bites
March 19, 2026
Uproar as BRIAN NJAGI leaks private video with 3 Mama Mbogas on Telegram (VIDEO)
March 18, 2026
Check if your babe is here? Man leaks videos of several Slay Queens he has had ‘MECHI’ with on social media (VIDEO)
March 20, 2026
Meet NJOROGE, the man accusing Mamlaka Hill Chapel’s Bishop CHARLES NG’ANG’A of having an affair with his wife - He found explosive messages in his wife’s phone
March 20, 2026
BUSTED! Co-workers busted having ‘MECHI’ in the office in broad daylight as crowed watched from the street - They forgot to draw window curtains! (WATCH)
March 18, 2026
FROM
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Editor's Picks
5/News/post-list
Politics
5/Politics/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
US
UK
Canada
Belgium
Australia
Denmark
Malaysia
South Africa
Nigeria
Kenya
Ghana
Blog
TV
Business
Home
About Us
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
0 Comments