The moment a man stormed his matrimonial home in the company of police and busted his wife with a MPANGO WA KANDO (VIDEO)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded after a man stormed his matrimonial home with police in tow, catching his wife in the company of a mpango wa kando.

According to reports, the husband had received a tip-off that his wife was secretly bringing her lover into their home while he was away.

Acting on the information, he reported the matter to the police, who accompanied him to confront the situation.

A video circulating online shows the husband roughing up the lover as police officers move in to handcuff him, leading to his arrest.

Children could be heard crying in the background during the altercation, highlighting the tense and chaotic scene.

The man was subsequently taken into custody.

The footage>>> has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users commending the husband for involving the police rather than taking matters entirely into his own hands.

Man arrests wife’s lover with police after catching him red-handed at his home.



pic.twitter.com/zt9MLUNlbU — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) March 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST