Popular KIKUYU female gospel singer’s dance moves in church spark reactions - “Anadhani Ako Sabina Joy’’ (VIDEO)





Monday, March 9, 2026 - Popular Kikuyu gospel singer, Lucy Wainanina, has sparked debate on social media after a video of her energetic performance in church surfaced online.

In the clip, the talented singer, known for her powerful vocals and lively stage presence, is seen performing at the pulpit while unleashing energetic dance moves as she leads the congregation in worship.

However, the performance has drawn mixed reactions from netizens, with some praising her passion while others criticized the dance style.

A section of social media users argued that her moves were too provocative for a church setting, claiming that she was disrespecting the pulpit.

Some critics even compared her dancing to what is commonly seen in entertainment joints, with one user joking, “Anadhani ako Sabina Joy.”

Others, however, defended the gospel singer, saying praising God can be done through joyful dancing, and that worship styles differ from one church to another.

The video continues to circulate online, sparking debate about how far gospel artists should go when performing in church.

Watch the video>>> below

Hapa si ni ndani ya kanisa jameni.......... pic.twitter.com/07qMn0lwDd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 9, 2026

