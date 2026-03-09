Popular KIKUYU female gospel singer’s dance moves in church spark reactions - “Anadhani Ako Sabina Joy’’ (VIDEO)

Monday, March 9, 2026 - Popular Kikuyu gospel
singer, Lucy Wainanina, has sparked debate on social media after a
video of her energetic performance in church surfaced online.
In the clip, the talented singer, known for
her powerful vocals and lively stage presence, is seen performing at the
pulpit while unleashing energetic dance moves as she leads the
congregation in worship.
However, the performance has drawn mixed reactions from
netizens, with some praising her passion while others criticized the dance
style.
A section of social media users argued that her moves
were too provocative for a church setting, claiming that she
was disrespecting the pulpit.
Some critics even compared her dancing to what is commonly
seen in entertainment joints, with one user joking, “Anadhani ako
Sabina Joy.”
Others, however, defended the gospel singer,
saying praising God can be done through joyful dancing, and that
worship styles differ from one church to another.
The video continues to circulate online, sparking debate
about how far gospel artists should go when performing in church.
Watch the video>>> below
Hapa si ni ndani ya kanisa jameni.......... pic.twitter.com/07qMn0lwDd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) March 9, 2026
