The man, who went viral after sharing romantic PHOTOs with a High School girl, has been arrested after her parents involved the police - Kamiti Loading







Monday, March 2, 2026 - A young man who went viral months ago after sharing romantic photos with a high school girl has been arrested.

According to reports, the suspect married the girl against her parents’ wishes, forcing her to drop out of school.

The girl’s parents reportedly involved the police in a desperate effort to rescue their daughter from what they described as an early and unlawful marriage, leading to the man’s arrest.

Photos circulating online show the suspect handcuffed to a hospital bed as he awaits further legal action.

The sight of his restrained swollen hands is a painful reminder of how valuable freedom truly is.

It also serves as a warning to men who prey on high school girls.

The Kenyan DAILY POST