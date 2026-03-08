The late MP JOHANA NG’ENO’s Communication Assistant NICHOLAS KOSGEI’s SLAY QUEEN girlfriend leaves mourners talking - See how she was dressed during his burial (PHOTO)







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Mourners attending the burial of Nicholas Kosgei, the late Communication Assistant to Emurua Dikirr MP, Johana Ng’eno, were left murmuring after his girlfriend showed up in an outfit that many felt was inappropriate for the solemn occasion.

Kosgei was laid to rest in an emotional ceremony in Bomet County attended by family members, friends, local leaders and residents who had gathered to pay their final respects.

The young journalist tragically lost his life in a helicopter crash that also claimed the life of his boss, MP Johana Ng’eno.

As the burial ceremony unfolded, attention briefly shifted from the sombre mood to Kosgei’s girlfriend, a university student, whose choice of attire sparked debate among mourners.

Some attendees were seen whispering among themselves, questioning whether the outfit was appropriate for a funeral setting.

In many Kenyan communities, funerals are traditionally marked by modest dressing as a sign of respect to the deceased and the grieving family.

However, the young woman’s fashion choice appeared to contrast with these expectations, prompting mixed reactions from those present.

