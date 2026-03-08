Rejected for being too short for the Kenyan Army to elite US Navy, MERCY KOECH, opens up on her remarkable story (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 08, 2026 - Mercy Koech’s life story is a powerful tale of resilience and ambition.

Born in Londiani, Kericho, she once faced rejection at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) recruitment drive despite her stellar grades, athletic talent and peak fitness.

The reason? She was deemed “too short.”

Speaking on Radio 47 recently, Mercy recalled the sting of rejection but challenged the logic behind it.

“I have seen people who are four feet tall releasing nuclear weapons. Your brains, your performance, and your teamwork are what matter,” she said.

Mercy’s athletic prowess earned her a scholarship to Norfolk State University in Virginia, valued at nearly Ksh 25 million annually.

While studying, she discovered the MAVNI programme, which allowed legal non‑citizens to join the US military in exchange for citizenship.

She seized the opportunity, embarking on an eight‑year career in the US Navy as a medical professional.

Her service took her to Afghanistan for seven months under intense combat conditions.

Her performance was so outstanding that she was selected for the Naval Special Warfare Command, working alongside the elite Navy SEALs.

Mercy even became the first woman in eight years to join her detachment for a mission in Africa, training Kenyan Navy officers and pilots in Manda Bay.

Though injuries eventually led to her early retirement, Mercy’s spirit remains unbroken.

Today, she is back in Kenya, training in sports shooting with a focus on the 10‑metre air rifle where she hopes to become the first Kenyan to represent the country in this discipline at the 2028 Olympics in the USA.







