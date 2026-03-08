Kenyans mock popular content creator, TRUTH WATCHDOG, for talking big on social media while his mother lived in a tiny mud house - PHOTO taken at burial sparks reactions







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - Popular social media personality, Truth Watchdog, has become the subject of heated online debate after a photo taken during his mother’s burial revealed the modest state of his rural home.

The former KDF soldier turned content creator recently lost his mother, who was laid to rest earlier this week in their village in a ceremony attended by relatives, friends and members of the local community.

However, what was expected to be a solemn moment of mourning quickly turned into a trending topic online after photos taken at the burial surfaced on social media, showing a small mud house believed to be the home where his mother lived.

The images sparked widespread reactions among Kenyans, especially considering Truth Watchdog’s outspoken presence on social media.

Many online users expressed surprise at the condition of the house at the family compound, with some questioning how someone who often “talks big” online could have such humble living conditions at home.

Some critics went further and mocked the structure, with a few making harsh remarks such as “Hii ni choo ama ndio nyumba?”.

See the photo.

