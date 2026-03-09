“The Enemy Is Always Within” - Netizens react as a man marries his friend’s fiancé after attending their engagement (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - Social media users were left stunned after reports emerged of a man who snatched his friend’s fiancé and later married her, despite previously attending the couple’s engagement ceremony.

Photos circulating online show the man present during his friend’s engagement celebration, appearing to support the couple at the time.

However, in a shocking twist, the same man is now reportedly married to the woman who was once his friend’s fiancé.

The photos have sparked heated reactions online, with many netizens describing the incident as the ultimate betrayal of friendship.

Some users joked that the situation proves the popular saying “the enemy is always within,” suggesting that betrayal often comes from those closest to us.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST