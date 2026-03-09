“Hii Inagulwa” - Pastor KANYARI’s warm hug with former party girl-turned usher, MARION NAIPEI, in church sparks online buzz

Monday, March 9, 2026 - A video of controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, warmly embracing Marion Naipei, a former party girl who recently joined his church, has stirred debate on social media.
In the video, which was captured during a church
service, Kanyari is seen hugging Marion passionately while standing at the
pulpit, drawing attention from congregants.
The hug appeared unusually tight, with the preacher
seemingly reluctant to let go as the moment played out in front of the
congregation.
The clip has since fueled discussions online, with many
social media users questioning the nature of the interaction between the two.
Marion Naipei first came into the limelight a few months ago
after an embarrassing video recorded in a club was leaked online by U.S-based
medic, James Opande.
Following the incident, she turned her life around and
joined Pastor Kanyari’s Salvation Healing Ministry, where she now serves as
an usher.
The latest video>>> has reignited conversation
about her transformation and her close association with the controversial
preacher.
Marion Naipei and Pastor Kanyari warm Hug.... pic.twitter.com/AEVfgAOPSF— Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) March 9, 2026
