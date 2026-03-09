“Hii Inagulwa” - Pastor KANYARI’s warm hug with former party girl-turned usher, MARION NAIPEI, in church sparks online buzz







Monday, March 9, 2026 - A video of controversial city preacher, Pastor Victor Kanyari, warmly embracing Marion Naipei, a former party girl who recently joined his church, has stirred debate on social media.

In the video, which was captured during a church service, Kanyari is seen hugging Marion passionately while standing at the pulpit, drawing attention from congregants.

The hug appeared unusually tight, with the preacher seemingly reluctant to let go as the moment played out in front of the congregation.

The clip has since fueled discussions online, with many social media users questioning the nature of the interaction between the two.

Marion Naipei first came into the limelight a few months ago after an embarrassing video recorded in a club was leaked online by U.S-based medic, James Opande.

Following the incident, she turned her life around and joined Pastor Kanyari’s Salvation Healing Ministry, where she now serves as an usher.

The latest video>>> has reignited conversation about her transformation and her close association with the controversial preacher.

Marion Naipei and Pastor Kanyari warm Hug.... pic.twitter.com/AEVfgAOPSF — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) March 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST