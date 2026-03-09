Panic as young mother, MAUREEN NYAMBURA, disappears mysteriously, leaving behind a 6-month-old baby (PHOTOs)

Monday, March 9, 2026
- A family in Githunguri is in deep distress after Maureen
Nyambura Gathungu (Mo), a young mother, mysteriously
disappeared on Friday.
Maureen left home to make routine deliveries but never
reached her destination, and her whereabouts remain unknown.
Maureen’s disappearance has left her family with endless
questions, considering that she left behind a 6-month-old baby.
Attempts to reach her via phone have failed, as her device
has been switched off, heightening fears for her safety.
The family is raising concerns over whether Maureen might
have been a victim of the recent flooding,
which has tragically claimed several lives, or if other circumstances may have
led to her sudden disappearance.
Family members have appealed to the public for any
information regarding her location.
Photos of Maureen have been circulated on social media in the hope that someone might recognize her or provide leads.
