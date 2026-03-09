Panic as young mother, MAUREEN NYAMBURA, disappears mysteriously, leaving behind a 6-month-old baby (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - A family in Githunguri is in deep distress after Maureen Nyambura Gathungu (Mo), a young mother, mysteriously disappeared on Friday.

Maureen left home to make routine deliveries but never reached her destination, and her whereabouts remain unknown.

Maureen’s disappearance has left her family with endless questions, considering that she left behind a 6-month-old baby.

Attempts to reach her via phone have failed, as her device has been switched off, heightening fears for her safety.

The family is raising concerns over whether Maureen might have been a victim of the recent flooding, which has tragically claimed several lives, or if other circumstances may have led to her sudden disappearance.

Family members have appealed to the public for any information regarding her location.

Photos of Maureen have been circulated on social media in the hope that someone might recognize her or provide leads.

The Kenyan DAILY POST