Tenants wake up to stripped-off car parts - “Kenya imekua kama South Africa” (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 6, 2026 - Some tenants in Kinoo woke up to a shocking scene after discovering that several vehicles in their compound had been stripped of essential parts overnight.

According to reports, suspected thieves accessed the compound under the cover of darkness, targeting car parts such as mirrors, headlights and batteries.

It is believed that the stolen parts are resold locally on the black market.

The theft has sparked outrage on social media, with many netizens noting that crime in Kenya seems to be escalating, drawing comparisons to South Africa, where cases of car theft are notoriously common.

