KELITU KASEO, the proprietor of Takawiri Island Resort exposes her ex-husband - Brought different women to her resort for “MECHI” as she was admitted in hospital with their newborn! Fear men







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Kelitu Kaseo, a renowned businesswoman and proprietor of Takawiri Island Resort in Homa Bay, has publicly accused her ex-husband, Ibrahim Okoth Abele, of infidelity during a period of personal tragedy.

In a detailed social media post, Kaseo alleged that while she was hospitalized for three months following the birth of their premature child, Abele allegedly brought several women to their luxury resort, reportedly in full view of staff.

Kaseo also claimed to possess private photos exchanged between her ex-husband and other women and warned that she would release them if he attempted legal action against her.

Adding to the gravity of her accusations, she blamed Abele for the death of their newborn daughter, stating: “You are actually the reason the baby died.”

The businesswoman further cautioned her former husband against introducing a new partner into their shared former matrimonial home, which they had built together.

Check out her full post.

Below are photos of the businesswoman and her ex-husband during better times.

The Kenyan DAILY POST