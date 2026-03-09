“Some City Shuttle Buses Are Moving Coffins!” - PHOTOs from Valley Road accident that left one dead and several injured







Monday, March 9, 2026 - One person has been confirmed dead following a tragic road accident involving a city shuttle bus near the Panafric Hotel along Valley Road in Nairobi.

According to reports, the bus lost control while descending the steep Valley Road, before crashing into several vehicles, leaving a trail of destruction.

The accident resulted in one fatality, while several other people sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Photos from the scene show badly damaged vehicles and the shuttle bus involved in the crash, highlighting the severity of the accident.

The incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of some city shuttle buses operating in Nairobi.

Many commuters and motorists have complained that a number of buses in the fleet are poorly maintained, with some operating despite having mechanical problems.

Critics argue that such vehicles pose a serious danger to passengers, pedestrians and other road users, especially when navigating steep roads like Valley Road.

