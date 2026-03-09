Is Health PS MARY MUTHONI suffering in silence or just clout chasing? Kenyans concerned after she shared a video of herself crying on TikTok (WATCH)







Monday, March 09, 2026 - Health Principal Secretary, Mary Muthoni, has stirred intense debate online after posting a TikTok video of herself in tears while singing along to a popular worship song.

In the short clip, PS Muthoni is visibly emotional, her eyes filling with tears as she mouths the lyrics with deep conviction.

The video quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from Kenyans who couldn’t agree on what to make of the moment.

A section of netizens believes the PS may be silently buckling under the pressure surrounding her ministry - especially amid public frustration over the rollout of the controversial Social Health Authority (SHA) and the emotional display felt like a subtle cry for help from a leader navigating a storm.

Others were far more skeptical, suggesting that the video was a calculated attempt to win sympathy and deflect attention from the criticism currently facing the Ministry of Health.

Still, many Kenyans defended her, noting that even high‑ranking Government officials are human and experience moments of vulnerability.

The only difference, they pointed out, is that most don’t record those moments and share them with millions on social media.

Watch the video>>> below.

Is Permanent Secretary of @MOH_Kenya, @psmuthoni alright?



Social media users seem to be pondering if she's fine, silently crying out for help -or just using social media differently. pic.twitter.com/8YrjbyaOKB — Saddique Shaban (@SaddiqueShaban) March 9, 2026

