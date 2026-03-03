Socialite CORAZON KWAMBOKA opens up on why most people get shocked when they meet her in person







Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - Socialite Corazon Kwamboka has opened up about a surprising detail that often catches her fans off guard - her height.

Taking to Instagram, the mother of two known for her enviable curves, revealed that many people assume she is shorter than she really is based on her online photos.

“Every time I meet my followers offline, they are always surprised by how tall I am.”

“They say I look short in my photos. I guess it’s only visible when I’m standing next to a shorter person,” she explained, highlighting the gap between digital perception and real-life presence.

This comes shortly after she hinted at running for a political office in the 2027 General Elections.

In a recent conversation with media personality Alex Mwakideu, Corazon, who is also a lawyer by profession, suggested that she could vie for the Nairobi Woman Representative seat in 2027.

Her motivation, she says, comes from frustration with how women are currently represented in the city.

“I feel like maybe I should just be the representative of women in Nairobi in 2027,” she shared, emphasizing her desire to focus on meaningful change rather than scandals that dominate political conversations.

Kwamboka, who has built a strong following as a digital content creator, believes her personal journey gives her unique insight.

As a single mother raising two children, she says she understands the struggles women face daily.

“I just want to be at a place where I can represent women. As a single mother, I truly feel what women go through, and people like me need to be part of the conversation,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST