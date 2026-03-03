Radio host WILBRODA raises concerns over married couples who are not friends on social media - "I don't understand why"







Tuesday, 3 March 2026 - Radio host and actress Jacquey Nyaminde, popularly known as Wilbroda, has stirred conversation after questioning why some married couples avoid being friends on social media.

Speaking during her radio show on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026, Wilbroda reacted to a debate sparked by her cohost, who observed that many people are active online but deliberately avoid connecting with their spouses.

“Unajua watu wengi wako kwenye social media lakini bibi si rafiki yao kwa social media,” he noted.

Wilbroda admitted she was baffled by the practice.

“Wako wengi sana, and I don’t understand why,” she said, wondering why couples would choose to keep their digital lives separate despite sharing a home and family.

The conversation quickly expanded to family boundaries online.

One listener shared a dilemma, revealing his mother-in-law had sent him a Facebook friend request, leaving him unsure whether to accept.

Wilbroda’s advice was clear and confident: “Accept, accept, accept. Iko tu sawa imagine, because comments will never end anyway. Hakuna ubaya.”

She even suggested a playful response: “Andika tu hapo my beautiful mother-in-law, I love you.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST