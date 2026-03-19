SNACK!! This bold baddie was spotted having a good time in a Nairobi club while dressed to turn heads! (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - Nairobi slay queens are known to go to great lengths to stand out while clubbing and this video from a popular city club set social media ablaze.

In the clip, the bold lady - dressed to impress in a barely‑there outfit that left little for imagination, is seen casually dancing while in high spirits.

Her carefree energy, playful nature and charming smile instantly captivated viewers, leaving men openly mesmerized.

The video>>> has sparked cheeky reactions online, with fans marveling at how daring and confident Nairobi’s slay queens can be when they step out to party.

The Kenyan DAILY POST