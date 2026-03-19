Kenyan Slay Queen’s club video sparks buzz online - Was she entertaining a Mubaba? (WATCH)







Thursday, March 19, 2026 - A viral video of a daring Kenyan Slay Queen enjoying herself in a Nairobi club has stirred lively reactions across social media.

In the clip>>>, the bold lass is seen confidently shaking what her mama gave her with wild abandon.

Netizens, however, were quick to speculate, suggesting that she might have been entertaining a mubaba seated off‑camera and possibly footing her bills for the night.

The assumptions fueled heated debate online, with some amused by the theory while others praised her carefree vibe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST