Smooth Operator! See what this smartly-dressed man was caught on CCTV doing after visiting a business premise disguised as an ordinary customer - “Jambazi Sugu” (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - CCTV footage has surfaced showing a smartly dressed man stealing a laptop from a cybercafé.

The man walked into the cybercafé disguised as an ordinary customer and requested services from an attendant.

In the footage, the suspect is seen engaging the attendant in a conversation, seemingly to distract him.

He then asks the attendant to hand him an envelope.

The attendant proceeds to pick up the envelope and hands it over as the conversation continues.

During the interaction, as the man pretends to place the envelope into his bag, he manages to steal the laptop and slips it in.

At the time of the incident, the attendant was busy running a task on the laptop, unaware of what was happening.

The man is then seen walking out shortly after, seemingly unaware that the entire incident had been captured on CCTV.

Watch the footage>>> below

Gone are the days when we thought thieves looked a specific way.



This did not even take 5 minutes.If you can identify who this thief is, please help alert us on these numbers 0752193587 / 0782186509.



Please help us share this post far and wide. Someone who knows him could be… pic.twitter.com/sJgNaaFVaR — Mwami lu (@lulanzeashirafu) March 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST