Smooth Operator! See what this smartly-dressed man was caught on CCTV doing after visiting a business premise disguised as an ordinary customer - “Jambazi Sugu” (VIDEO)

Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - CCTV footage has surfaced showing a smartly dressed man stealing a laptop from a cybercafé.
The man walked into the cybercafé disguised as an ordinary
customer and requested services from an attendant.
In the footage, the suspect is seen engaging the attendant
in a conversation, seemingly to distract him.
He then asks the attendant to hand him an envelope.
The attendant proceeds to pick up the envelope and hands it
over as the conversation continues.
During the interaction, as the man pretends to place the
envelope into his bag, he manages to steal the laptop and slips it in.
At the time of the incident, the attendant was busy running
a task on the laptop, unaware of what was happening.
The man is then seen walking out shortly after, seemingly
unaware that the entire incident had been captured on CCTV.
Watch the footage>>> below
Gone are the days when we thought thieves looked a specific way.— Mwami lu (@lulanzeashirafu) March 24, 2026
This did not even take 5 minutes.If you can identify who this thief is, please help alert us on these numbers 0752193587 / 0782186509.
Please help us share this post far and wide. Someone who knows him could be… pic.twitter.com/sJgNaaFVaR
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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