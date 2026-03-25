The moment University of Nairobi acting Vice Chancellor, MARGARET JESANG, was forced to flee as angry students confronted her and nearly beat her up (VIDEO)







Wednesday, March 25, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded at the University of Nairobi after angry students confronted acting Vice Chancellor, Margaret Jesang, forcing her to flee for safety.

The incident occurred during a student protest, with learners accusing the administration of neglect after reportedly going for four days without water.

In the video, Jesang is seen attempting to calm the striking students as tensions rise.

However, her efforts appear unsuccessful as the situation becomes increasingly volatile.

Moments later, her security team, backed by armed police officers, swiftly moves in and escorts her away from the scene as the students continue shouting.

She is then seen getting into her car and speeding off as fears grew that the situation could escalate further.

Watch the video>>> below

UoN Acting VC Margaret Jesang was forced to flee from a group of angry students who were unwilling to listen to her, after going nearly four days without water for sanitation. pic.twitter.com/R6ktcRZayG — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 25, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST