Singer CHARISMA curses RUTO after his prized Mercedes-Benz E-Class got damaged in Nairobi floods - “I hate this Government” (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 08, 2026 - Celebrated Kenyan singer, Fidel Shammah popularly known as Charisma, has unleashed a fiery rant against President William Ruto's Government after his prized Mercedes-Benz E-Class was damaged in Nairobi's weekend floods.

The Sina Noma hitmaker took to social media expressing raw frustration as heavy rains turned city roads into rivers.

“I hate this government so much. This is a result of poor drainage in this city. You really can’t see the road at all because it’s a whole ocean,” Charisma fumed.

He warned that countless Nairobians would suffer similar losses, calling the flooding a symptom of deeper infrastructural neglect.

“So many people will have to deal with crazy damages,” he added.

Charisma didn’t hold back, questioning how leaders could campaign for extended terms while citizens were “literally swimming on the road.”





The incident comes just months after Charisma proudly unveiled the E-Class on Instagram, thanking fans for their loyalty and describing the purchase as a symbol of resilience in his musical journey.

“Honestly, I am not here without every one of you.”

“This music thing has pained me so many times, but it’s also given me so much joy,” he wrote then.

