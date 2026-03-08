Tragedy as Kisumu photographer, JOE MILES, who went missing after receiving a call for an ‘assignment’ is found dead in Naivasha (PHOTOs)







Sunday, March 08, 2026 - Shock and grief have engulfed Kisumu and the wider creative community following the brutal death of young photographer and freelance journalist Joseph Owino, popularly known as Joe Miles.

The mid‑20s storyteller, celebrated for capturing everyday life across western Kenya, was discovered lifeless in a thicket in Naivasha days after being lured by a fake client.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Joe received a call from someone posing as a client in need of photography services.

He left home expecting another assignment, another story to document but he never returned.

Worried after his phone went silent, family and friends launched a search that has sadly ended in heartbreak after his lifeless body was found, sending grief and outrage across Kisumu.

Tellingly, his camera and photography equipment - tools of his craft were also found next to his body.

Friends and relatives who viewed the body described disturbing signs suggesting he may have been brutally attacked with some parts of his body missing, raising grim questions about the circumstances of his death.

Joe’s family is now appealing to authorities for thorough investigation, demanding answers and justice.

