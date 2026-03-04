SHOCK as Al Capone Lounge turns into a MCHELE den - Victim loses Ksh 300K after being drugged! Another robbed over 200K and dumped in Limuru’s tea plantations







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Revellers at the popular Al Capone Lounge along Thika Road are being warned to exercise caution after reports emerged of a rising trend of “mchele ladies” targeting unsuspecting men.

According to social media reports, one victim lost Ksh 300,000 after being drugged at the club.

“Al Capone kumeanza kukua dangerous, a friend ametokwa 300K juu ya mchele,” an X user tweeted, raising the alarm.

Another man reportedly lost over Ksh 200,000 under similar circumstances last year in December.

He was later discovered abandoned in Limuru’s tea plantations, having been kept drugged for three days while his assailants drained his bank accounts.

“Huko ni kubaya.... A friend alitokwa over 200k dec... Alipatikana 3 days later in his birthday suit huko tea plantations za Limuru, they kept him for three days akiwa drugged wakiwithdraw kwa accounts... Kama sio venye gari yake ni unique ilikua spotted roaming Nairobi,” added another X user.

Launched last year amid pomp and glamour, Al Capone Lounge was designed to attract high-end clientele, with the owner hiring beautiful waitresses to lure male patrons.

However, these spiking incidents have raised concerns about the safety of patrons and the need for stricter security measures.

The Kenyan DAILY POST