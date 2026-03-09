SHOCKING rituals captured at a funeral in Western Kenya - Children thrown across the coffin (VIDEO)

Monday, March 9, 2026 - A viral video has left social media users stunned after showing mourners performing bizarre rituals at a funeral in Western Kenya.
In the footage, children belonging to the
deceased are seen being thrown across the coffin while traditional music
plays in the background.
According to reports, the ritual is intended to protect
the bloodline from evil spirits.
Members of the Luyha community claim that such practices are
performed to ensure the deceased rests in peace and the family remains
protected, even if the rituals appear shocking to outsiders.
Watch the video>>> below
My luhya and Western Kenya people, what does this mean??— Evan (@Memba_Evanz) March 9, 2026
