SHOCKING rituals captured at a funeral in Western Kenya - Children thrown across the coffin (VIDEO)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - A viral video has left social media users stunned after showing mourners performing bizarre rituals at a funeral in Western Kenya.

In the footage, children belonging to the deceased are seen being thrown across the coffin while traditional music plays in the background.

According to reports, the ritual is intended to protect the bloodline from evil spirits.

Members of the Luyha community claim that such practices are performed to ensure the deceased rests in peace and the family remains protected, even if the rituals appear shocking to outsiders.

