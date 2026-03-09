“Huyu Ndiye Bibi Yangu” - OKELLO, a differently-abled man, publicly introduces his wife after being labelled a senior bachelor (VIDEO)







Monday, March 9, 2026 - A hilarious and heartwarming video has gone viral showing Okello, a differently-abled man, publicly introducing his wife to clear rumors that he was a senior bachelor.

In the footage, Okello’s wife stands proudly next to him, asserting that she is the only woman in his life.

“Mimi ndiye bibi ya Okello. Tumezaa na yeye watoto watatu,” she declares, making it clear that their family is complete.

Okello, beaming with pride, thanks her publicly, saying: “Asante kwa kujitambulisha, wajue wewe ndiye bibi yangu,” emphasizing that he is a devoted family man.

Watch the video>>> below

Wale Mnasema Sina Bibi Huyu Ndiye Bibi Yangu!Okello

