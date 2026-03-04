SHOCKING BETRAYAL!! Takawiri Island CEO, KELITU KASEO, says ex-hubby fundraised for their dying baby - ‘Ate’ the cash as she cleared the Ksh 4.9 million bill alone







Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Drama continues to unfold after prominent businesswoman and the proprietor of Takawiri Island Resort, Kelitu Kaseo, made explosive claims against her Luo ex-husband, Ibrahim Okoth Abelo, accusing him of fundraising for their ailing baby without her knowledge, despite not contributing financially to the child’s medical expenses.

Taking to her Facebook page, the businesswoman expressed shock upon learning that her ex-husband reportedly sought financial assistance from his former schoolmates while their premature baby was admitted in hospital.

“Wooi fear men. Just when I thought I had finished posting, then this,” she wrote.

According to her, the baby’s medical bills amounted to approximately Ksh 940,000 at Aga Khan Hospital and about Ksh 4 million at Mediheal Hospital, totaling Ksh 4.9 million.

She claims that she settled all the bills herself through bank transfers and says she can produce statements if required.

“This man did not contribute anything,” she alleged.

The businesswoman further claimed that she spent three months in hospital with the baby, one month in Kisumu and two months in Eldoret, largely alone.

“By the time he came to Eldoret, I had already cleared the bills and taken the baby to the morgue,” she stated emotionally.

She also informed members of the Laikipia Campus alumni that they were misled during the purported fundraising efforts.

“Alumni, you were scammed,” she claimed.

Additionally, she noted that the baby’s burial was conducted in a low-key manner with minimal expenses.

Check out her post.

