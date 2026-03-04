SHOCKING BETRAYAL!! Takawiri Island CEO, KELITU KASEO, says ex-hubby fundraised for their dying baby - ‘Ate’ the cash as she cleared the Ksh 4.9 million bill alone

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - Drama continues to unfold after prominent businesswoman and the proprietor of Takawiri Island Resort, Kelitu Kaseo, made explosive claims against her Luo ex-husband, Ibrahim Okoth Abelo, accusing him of fundraising for their ailing baby without her knowledge, despite not contributing financially to the child’s medical expenses.
Taking to her Facebook page, the businesswoman expressed
shock upon learning that her ex-husband reportedly sought financial assistance
from his former schoolmates while their premature baby was admitted in
hospital.
“Wooi fear men. Just
when I thought I had finished posting, then this,” she wrote.
According to her, the baby’s medical bills amounted to
approximately Ksh 940,000 at Aga Khan Hospital and about Ksh 4 million at
Mediheal Hospital, totaling Ksh 4.9 million.
She claims that she settled all the bills herself through
bank transfers and says she can produce statements if required.
“This man did not contribute anything,” she alleged.
The businesswoman further claimed that she spent three
months in hospital with the baby, one month in Kisumu and two months in
Eldoret, largely alone.
“By the time he came
to Eldoret, I had already cleared the bills and taken the baby to the morgue,”
she stated emotionally.
She also informed members of the Laikipia Campus alumni that
they were misled during the purported fundraising efforts.
“Alumni, you were
scammed,” she claimed.
Additionally, she noted that the baby’s burial was conducted
in a low-key manner with minimal expenses.
