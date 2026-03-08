“Mama Umeshindwa Kutunza Bwana” - Members of the public mock a woman who trailed her husband and busted him with a Side Chick in their family car (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 8, 2026 - A dramatic confrontation unfolded after a woman trailed her husband and caught him with another woman inside their family car, drawing a large crowd.

In a video circulating online, the visibly upset woman is seen confronting her husband as curious onlookers gather around the vehicle.

The man had locked himself inside the heavily tinted car together with the woman believed to be his side chick, refusing to step out as the situation escalated.

As the confrontation continued, members of the public could be seen milling around the car, with some recording the incident on their phones.

A man in the crowd was heard mocking the woman, accusing her of failing to manage her household.

“Umeshindwa kulea mzee. Kubali ushindwe mama,” the man shouted in the background.

