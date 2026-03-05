SHOCK as a jilted man walks to his girlfriend’s office in Kitengela armed with a kitchen knife and attacks her (VIDEOs)







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - A dramatic incident unfolded in Kitengela after a man attacked his girlfriend at her workplace in a commercial building near Eastmatt Supermarket.

According to reports, the suspect walked into the office where the woman was on duty, armed with a kitchen knife.

Witnesses say the middle-aged man confronted the woman before stabbing her, causing chaos in the building as people rushed to respond to the alarming situation.

The injured woman was quickly rushed to hospital for treatment as members of the public descended on the suspect and beat him before authorities intervened.





Police officers, including two traffic officers, together with other officers dispatched by the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), managed to rescue the suspect from the angry mob.

He was later taken to Kitengela Police Station for further questioning as investigations into the incident continue.

