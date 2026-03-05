Another key official resigns from Bishop BEN KIENGEI’s JCM church as critics accuse him of turning the church into a business after hosting RUTO

Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) church, led by controversial city preacher, Bishop Ben Kiengei, has been dealt another blow after a key official announced his resignation.
Njoroge James, who has been serving as the church
administrator, took to his Facebook page to formally announce that he had
stepped down from his position after five years of ministry under Kiengei’s
leadership.
In his lengthy post, Njoroge expressed gratitude to the
Bishop, recalling how they began their journey together at AIPCA, where they
preached for two years in Gatundu and Kibia before the launch of JCM.
“I want to take this chance to thank my Bishop, Benson
Kamau. It has been five amazing years serving under your able leadership and
guidance. We started this journey together back in AIPCA, where we served by
preaching compassionate gospel for two years,” he wrote.
He praised Kiengei’s vision and leadership, saying the
Bishop had always been guided by a clear mission to spread compassion.
Njoroge noted that when JCM was established, he continued
serving in the ministry for three years as the church administrator and was
grateful for the opportunity to witness its growth.
“Thank you for entrusting me to lead the church. Thank you
for giving me the opportunity to foresee the growth and fulfillment of JCM
vision,” he added.
However, Njoroge revealed that after personal reflection and
soul-searching, he had decided it was time to step down.
“This comes as a polite notice that henceforth, I Njoroge
James and my family will no longer serve in JCM,” he stated, adding that he will
carry the lessons learned into the next chapter of his life.
His resignation comes at a time when Bishop Kiengei has been facing criticism from a section of Kenyans, especially after hosting President William Ruto at his church, a move that sparked debate online, with some critics accusing him of turning the church into a platform for politics and business.
