Another key official resigns from Bishop BEN KIENGEI’s JCM church as critics accuse him of turning the church into a business after hosting RUTO







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Jesus Compassion Ministry (JCM) church, led by controversial city preacher, Bishop Ben Kiengei, has been dealt another blow after a key official announced his resignation.

Njoroge James, who has been serving as the church administrator, took to his Facebook page to formally announce that he had stepped down from his position after five years of ministry under Kiengei’s leadership.

In his lengthy post, Njoroge expressed gratitude to the Bishop, recalling how they began their journey together at AIPCA, where they preached for two years in Gatundu and Kibia before the launch of JCM.

“I want to take this chance to thank my Bishop, Benson Kamau. It has been five amazing years serving under your able leadership and guidance. We started this journey together back in AIPCA, where we served by preaching compassionate gospel for two years,” he wrote.

He praised Kiengei’s vision and leadership, saying the Bishop had always been guided by a clear mission to spread compassion.

Njoroge noted that when JCM was established, he continued serving in the ministry for three years as the church administrator and was grateful for the opportunity to witness its growth.

“Thank you for entrusting me to lead the church. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to foresee the growth and fulfillment of JCM vision,” he added.

However, Njoroge revealed that after personal reflection and soul-searching, he had decided it was time to step down.

“This comes as a polite notice that henceforth, I Njoroge James and my family will no longer serve in JCM,” he stated, adding that he will carry the lessons learned into the next chapter of his life.

His resignation comes at a time when Bishop Kiengei has been facing criticism from a section of Kenyans, especially after hosting President William Ruto at his church, a move that sparked debate online, with some critics accusing him of turning the church into a platform for politics and business.

The Kenyan DAILY POST