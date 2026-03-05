SHOCK as GACHAGUA’s former Communications Director, MARTHA MIANO, accuses him of impregnating multiple LADIES and plotting the murder of his 2 pregnant university side chicks

Friday, March 6, 2026
- Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been thrust into fresh
controversy after his former Communications Director, Martha JM Miano, made
explosive allegations against him in a Facebook post.
Miano, who previously worked in Gachagua’s office before his
impeachment, claimed that the DCP leader has fathered several children outside
his marriage despite publicly portraying himself as a strong family man.
In the social media post, she alleged that during his tenure
as Deputy President, Gachagua used his powerful position to lure women into
relationships and allegedly got several of them pregnant.
Miano went further to claim that two university students who
were reportedly carrying his pregnancies were targeted in a plot to eliminate
them.
Adding to the controversy, she also alleged that Gachagua
had a relationship with his late brother’s wife and fathered a child with her.
This is not the first time Gachagua has faced such
accusations.
A few months ago, former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria made similar claims on X (formerly Twitter), alleging that Gachagua had been linked to a plot involving the death of a woman believed to have been his side chick from Mathira.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments