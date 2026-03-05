Mombasa-based preacher, Prophet MICHAEL MULUTA, exposed by jilted ex-wife after dumping her and marrying a 19-year-old LADY who finished high school in 2024 (PHOTOs)

Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Drama has erupted on TikTok after the ex-wife of Mombasa-based preacher, Prophet Michael Muluta, publicly accused him of abandoning his family and marrying a much younger woman.
The disgruntled woman took to social media where she shared
a photo of the preacher’s new wife, a young lady reported to have finished high
school in 2024.
In the post that quickly went viral, she sarcastically
congratulated the young woman, referring to her as a co-wife.
“Congratulations mke mwenza,” she captioned the photo, which was taken during a traditional ceremony where Prophet Michael was paying dowry for his new partner.
The woman went further to accuse the preacher of being a
deadbeat father, claiming that he left her to raise their children alone after
walking out of their marriage.
Prophet Michael runs a church in Bamburi and is alleged to
be a notorious womanizer.
Below are photos of the preacher’s 19-year-old wife.
The preacher’s jilted ex-wife (they tied the knot in 2024 as his new-wife was completing high school)
