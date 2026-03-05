Mombasa-based preacher, Prophet MICHAEL MULUTA, exposed by jilted ex-wife after dumping her and marrying a 19-year-old LADY who finished high school in 2024 (PHOTOs)







Thursday, March 5, 2026 - Drama has erupted on TikTok after the ex-wife of Mombasa-based preacher, Prophet Michael Muluta, publicly accused him of abandoning his family and marrying a much younger woman.

The disgruntled woman took to social media where she shared a photo of the preacher’s new wife, a young lady reported to have finished high school in 2024.

In the post that quickly went viral, she sarcastically congratulated the young woman, referring to her as a co-wife.

“Congratulations mke mwenza,” she captioned the photo, which was taken during a traditional ceremony where Prophet Michael was paying dowry for his new partner.





The woman went further to accuse the preacher of being a deadbeat father, claiming that he left her to raise their children alone after walking out of their marriage.

Prophet Michael runs a church in Bamburi and is alleged to be a notorious womanizer.

Below are photos of the preacher’s 19-year-old wife.

The preacher’s jilted ex-wife (they tied the knot in 2024 as his new-wife was completing high school)

The Kenyan DAILY POST