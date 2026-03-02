SHOCK as Chuka University student takes her own life after killing her boyfriend and leaves behind a note (PHOTOs)

Monday, March 2, 2026
- Tragedy has struck Chuka University following a heartbreaking incident
involving two students whose lives were cut short under distressing
circumstances.
Claire, a second-year student at the institution, is
reported to have taken her own life shortly after her boyfriend died in an
altercation between the two.
According to preliminary reports, the couple had gone out
drinking before the incident.
On their way back to the hostels, a disagreement reportedly
broke out.
It is alleged that the boyfriend became physically
aggressive, and in the course of the confrontation, Claire stabbed him.
He later succumbed to his injuries.
Following the incident, Claire reportedly disappeared,
sparking concern among fellow students and friends.
Her body was later discovered, and authorities are said to
have recovered a note believed to have been written by her before her death.
Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police are expected to provide further details once inquiries are complete.
