SHOCK as Chuka University student takes her own life after killing her boyfriend and leaves behind a note (PHOTOs)







Monday, March 2, 2026 - Tragedy has struck Chuka University following a heartbreaking incident involving two students whose lives were cut short under distressing circumstances.

Claire, a second-year student at the institution, is reported to have taken her own life shortly after her boyfriend died in an altercation between the two.

According to preliminary reports, the couple had gone out drinking before the incident.

On their way back to the hostels, a disagreement reportedly broke out.

It is alleged that the boyfriend became physically aggressive, and in the course of the confrontation, Claire stabbed him.

He later succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, Claire reportedly disappeared, sparking concern among fellow students and friends.

Her body was later discovered, and authorities are said to have recovered a note believed to have been written by her before her death.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, and police are expected to provide further details once inquiries are complete.

