From the club to the pulpit! MARION NAIPEI captured on camera anointing Pastor KANYARI’s brainwashed congregants as she takes a leadership role at the controversial church (VIDEO)

Monday, March 2, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the lady who came into the limelight a few months ago after an embarrassing club video leaked by U.S based medic, James Opande, appears to have taken a dramatic turn in her life.
Marion has been playing an active role at Pastor Victor
Kanyari’s controversial church.
In a video circulating online, she is seen anointing
congregants during a church service, signaling what many interpret as a shift
from her past party lifestyle to a more faith-centered path.
The clip has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.
While some users have praised her for seemingly turning a
new leaf after the public scandal, others have cast doubt on her intentions,
with critics suggesting the move could be about publicity.
