From the club to the pulpit! MARION NAIPEI captured on camera anointing Pastor KANYARI’s brainwashed congregants as she takes a leadership role at the controversial church (VIDEO)







Monday, March 2, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the lady who came into the limelight a few months ago after an embarrassing club video leaked by U.S based medic, James Opande, appears to have taken a dramatic turn in her life.

Marion has been playing an active role at Pastor Victor Kanyari’s controversial church.

In a video circulating online, she is seen anointing congregants during a church service, signaling what many interpret as a shift from her past party lifestyle to a more faith-centered path.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions on social media.

While some users have praised her for seemingly turning a new leaf after the public scandal, others have cast doubt on her intentions, with critics suggesting the move could be about publicity.

Watch the video>>> below

Marion Naipei is now serving anointing oil at Pastor Kanyari church ⛪️... she is a dedicated servant pic.twitter.com/AfIwjmbPdb — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) March 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST