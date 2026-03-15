She still Got It! SANAIPEI TANDE’s steamy performance during the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha that has got people talking (VIDEO)







Sunday, March 15, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan songstress, Sanaipei Tande, has reminded fans that she still got it after delivering a sizzling performance at the White Cap Village during the WRC Safari Rally 2026 weekend in Naivasha.

The Kwaheri hit‑maker thrilled the crowd with a steamy show that has became the talk of social media.

What surprised many was her newfound boldness on stage.

Long celebrated for her reserved demeanor, Sanaipei unveiled a playful, daring side that left fans buzzing.

From her striking outfit to her flirtatious dance moves, the performance carried a fresh energy that added spice to the set.

Despite being in her 40s, Sanaipei proved age is no barrier to artistry, showing she can still electrify crowds with unmatched confidence and flair.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST