She died at 45 with no husband or kids!! Obituary of a successful corporate LADY and former Safaricom staff member sparks reactions







Monday, March 2, 2026 - The obituary of a 45-year-old accomplished corporate professional and former Safaricom employee has stirred widespread reactions online, igniting debate about life choices, success and societal expectations.

Roby Bonuke had built an impressive professional profile over the years, having worked with top corporate companies and earning a reputation as a diligent and highly competent professional.

However, one particular detail in her obituary drew significant public attention - she was not married and had no children at the time of her passing.

While many mourned her as a trailblazer who carved out a successful corporate career, others shifted focus to her marital status, prompting conversations about how society measures legacy.

There’s a growing trend among career-driven women like Roby, who choose to remain unmarried and childfree, prioritizing personal goals and professional growth.

Check out the trending obituary.





The Kenyan DAILY POST