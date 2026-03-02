Kenyan man books entire restaurant at the JW Marriott to dine with thespian Dr. ZIPPY OKOTH - She recently dumped her Ben 10, WEBSTON KIMANI (VIDEO)







Monday, 2 March 2026 - A Kenyan man has set social media abuzz after pulling off a grand romantic gesture at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi.

The mystery man booked out an entire restaurant just to share an intimate five‑course dinner with celebrated thespian and lecturer, Dr. Zippy Okoth.

In a video that has since gone viral, Dr. Zippy is seen laughing and blushing like a teenager in love as she enjoys the lavish meal.

At one point, she gushes over the gesture, declaring, “This is the bar.”

Yet, the man quickly clarified that he is already taken, with Zippy herself emphasizing that her friend is off the market.

This moment comes only months after Dr. Zippy’s highly publicized breakup with her Ben 10 lover, Webston Kimani.

The pair had painted a picture of a match made in heaven, frequently sharing glamorous snapshots from vacations, road trips and candlelit dinners.

Their posts drew admiration across social media, but Zippy later revealed that the relationship stalled over what she described as an “overly long talking stage.”

She candidly explained that Webston lacked the courage to formally meet her father and express serious intentions.

In a heartfelt post, Zippy declared she is now focused on her future, stating: “I am strategizing for 2026 and putting God in my plans and dreams. Focus, focus… Here we only need cows. He who is ready to come and pay the cows and greet my father is welcome.” Watch>>> below

A Kenyan man booked an entire restaurant at the JW Marriott Hotel Nairobi to have dinner with Dr. Zippy, a thespian. pic.twitter.com/BCLCIXJ8Sp — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) February 28, 2026

