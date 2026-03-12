Sharp Boys! VIDEO of young KALENJIN men defrauding a gullible Kenyan from the comfort of their house







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - A video circulating online shows a group of young Kalenjin men engaging in an online scam while operating from the comfort of their house.

In the clip, the men are seen confidently executing what looks like a scheme to defraud a gullible Kenyan, seemingly treating the act as a normal daily activity.

The victim reportedly fell into the trap of the suspected fraudsters, who are believed to be part of a group involved in online scams targeting gullible victims.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens expressing concern over the growing trend of online fraud carried out by tech-savvy youths.

Others were shocked by how casually the suspects appeared to operate, even recording themselves while carrying out the scam.

Watch the video>>> below

Nowadays Fraudsters are called sharp boys? pic.twitter.com/tQmpnlKypk — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) March 12, 2026

