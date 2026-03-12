EMBARASSING!! Controversial Kakamega Woman Rep, ELSIE MUHANDA, turns up at a public function totally drunk (VIDEO)







Thursday, March 12, 2026 - Kakamega Woman Representative, Elsie Muhanda, has sparked reactions online after a video emerged showing her arriving at a public function while appearing heavily intoxicated.

In the clip circulating on social media, Muhanda is seen arriving at the venue in a vehicle before her bodyguard steps out and opens the door for her.

She then alights while staggering and seemingly struggling to maintain her balance, drawing the attention of people around her.

The video quickly spread online, with many netizens expressing mixed reactions over the incident.

This is not the first time the controversial Woman Rep, who has already declared interest in the Kakamega gubernatorial seat, has been captured on camera appearing intoxicated in public.

According to sources, she is a functional alcoholic.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST