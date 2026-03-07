SHAME as an Imam is caught engaging in “immoral activities” with a woman in a mosque as Muslims observe the Holy Month of Ramadan (VIDEO)







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - Drama erupted after an Imam was caught in a compromising situation with a woman in his private quarters on the second floor of a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan.

The incident reportedly occurred around 3 a.m, a time when devout Muslims expect religious leaders to exemplify piety, discipline and devotion.

A video circulating on social media shows the Imam being confronted by a group of people, with shock and disbelief written across their faces.

In the clip, the religious leader is seen shirtless while the woman is lying on the bed.





Both attempted to defend themselves as the confrontation unfolded.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation online, with many criticizing the breach of trust and moral standards expected of religious figures, particularly during Ramadan, a period devoted to fasting, prayer, and reflection.

