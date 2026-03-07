Energy Harvesting??? Mirema LADY narrates what happened to her after having “MECHI” with controversial Akorino gospel singer MARTIN WA JANET







Saturday, March 7, 2026 - A lady has come forward with shocking allegations against Martin Wa Janet, a controversial Akorino gospel singer and political broker, claiming that her life took a troubling turn after a private encounter with him.

According to the lady, she first met the singer along Mirema Drive in Nairobi, where they had a private encounter.

However, she claims that her problems began shortly after the incident.

The woman says she has since faced serious financial struggles, claiming that she suddenly went broke and has been unable to succeed in anything she attempts.

“Sijawahi shika pesa na mkono kutoka hiyo siku,” she claimed, expressing confusion about what may have happened to her.

