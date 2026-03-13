MORARA KEBASO brutally assaulted his house-help as details about his troubled marriage emerge - Paid Ksh 1.5 million to ‘kill’ the assault case (PHOTOs)







Friday, March 13, 2026 - Renowned political activist and businessman, Morara Kebaso, is under intense scrutiny following revelations that he brutally assaulted his househelp amid tensions in his marriage.

An insider revealed that the incident occurred when Kebaso went to confront his estranged wife after she had moved out of their family home.

During the confrontation, the domestic worker reportedly sustained severe injuries, including a broken arm, a dislocated hand, and serious back injuries.

According to the source, the matter was swept under the carpet after Kebaso used his deep pockets to evade justice, reportedly paying Ksh 1.5 million to ‘kill’ the assault case.

“The extent of the injuries was grave enough to require significant medical attention and has left many of us deeply disturbed by what happened. From what we understand, the matter did not proceed publicly and was instead quietly settled with a payment of approximately Ksh 1.5 million, after which the case went silent,” the insider said.





The insider further described Kebaso as narcissistic, presenting himself as a good family man in public while being violent and unfaithful in private.

It is also claimed that Kebaso has connections within the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which he used to intimidate witnesses and prevent others from speaking out about the assault.





The Kenyan DAILY POST