See how youthful city advocate, VICTOR MUATINE, responded to a demand letter after his client was sued - Was he high on some substance? (READ)

Friday, March 6, 2026 - A response letter written by youthful Nairobi-based advocate, Victor Muatine, after one of his clients was sued over defamation has sparked debate within the legal fraternity.
Muatine’s response, which has since circulated widely
online, has left many lawyers talking due to the unusual tone and language
used in the correspondence.
Some members of the legal fraternity have described the
response as bold and
unconventional, while
others argue that the language used in the letter was unprofessional
and not in line with the decorum expected in legal communication.
Read the full response below.
